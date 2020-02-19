XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/02/2020 - 18:32 GMT

Fernandinho On Bench – Manchester City Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's visit of West Ham United in the Premier League.

Sitting well adrift of league leaders Liverpool, Manchester City appear to be playing for second place, but Pep Guardiola will want full professionalism from his side.
 

 



All eyes will also be on how Manchester City react to having been banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA, after serious breaches of financial fair play rules.

Guardiola is without Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is suspended this evening, while Raheem Sterling is not risked due to a hamstring injury.
 


Ederson lines up in goal for Manchester City this evening, while at the back Guardiola picks Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte as the centre-back pairing. Rodrigo will look to boss midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva aim to create for Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.



If the Spaniard wants to make changes then he can look towards his bench, which contains options including John Stones and Fernandinho.
 


Manchester City Team vs West Ham United

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva (c), Bernardo, G Jesus, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden
 