XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 18:53 GMT

Gedson Fernandes Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening. 

The two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will hope his men can score a good advantage to take to Germany for the second leg.
 

 



However, Mourinho is struggling with injuries and has lost Heung-Min Son to a fractured arm, leaving him further short in attack.

The Tottenham boss has Hugo Lloris in goal this evening, while in defence he picks Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as his central pairing; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Harry Winks and Gedson Fernandes slot into midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn support Lucas Moura.
 


If Mourinho needs to try to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele.



RB Leipzig currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings and won 3-0 against Werder Bremen at the weekend to end a run of four games without a victory.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Skipp, Ndombele, Dier, Lamela
 