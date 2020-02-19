Gedson Fernandes Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.



The two sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will hope his men can score a good advantage to take to Germany for the second leg.













However, Mourinho is struggling with injuries and has lost Heung-Min Son to a fractured arm, leaving him further short in attack.



The Tottenham boss has Hugo Lloris in goal this evening, while in defence he picks Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as his central pairing; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Harry Winks and Gedson Fernandes slot into midfield, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn support Lucas Moura.





If Mourinho needs to try to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele.







RB Leipzig currently sit second in the Bundesliga standings and won 3-0 against Werder Bremen at the weekend to end a run of four games without a victory.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs RB Leipzig



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Lucas



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Skipp, Ndombele, Dier, Lamela

