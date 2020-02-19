Good Memory – Simon Mignolet Keen To Knock Man Utd Out Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists that his side's Europa League tie against Manchester United will be different from when he helped Liverpool knock the Red Devils out of the competition in 2016.



Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge will go head to head with Premier League giants Manchester United in the round of 32 of the Europa League this week.













The tie brings back memories for Club Brugge custodian Mignolet, who was part of the Liverpool team that knocked the Red Devils out of the competition in the round of 16 of the tournament in 2016.



However, the 31-year-old has insisted that Club Brugge's tie against Manchester United will be completely different, although he will be looking for another good memory to go alongside knocking out the Red Devils with Liverpool four years ago.





"It's a different game of course but yes, that was a good memory", Mignolet told a press conference.







"It was a great campaign for us to go to the final of the Europa League [but] it's a completely fixture tomorrow, of course."



Mignolet is certain that Club Brugge will face a tough challenge from the English giants on Thursday but pointed out how the Belgian outfit put up a fight against Real Madrid and PSG in the Champions League earlier this term.





"We saw Manchester United play against Chelsea last Monday, where they showed they are a very good team", he said.



"We don't know which eleven players are going to play tomorrow but what we will be sure is it's going to be a strong side that we will face.



"So for us it is a huge challenge to look forward to, where we can try and compete with a great club in Europe and in England.



"We have shown in the Champions League that we can compete with top teams like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain but now it is an English team, which pose a different challenge and we look forward to that and let's hope we can play a good game."



The first leg of the tie will take place at Club Brugge's Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday, while Old Trafford will host the second leg next week.

