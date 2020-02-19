He’s Available – Steven Gerrard With Positive News On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has revealed that Borna Barisic is fit and available to play in Rangers' Europa League clash against Braga on Thursday night.



Rangers are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season as they host Braga in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at Ibrox on Thursday night.













And ahead of the game, they have received a boost in the form of Barisic returning to the squad after a brief injury layoff.



The Croatian left-back missed the last two league games, but Gerrard revealed that the defender trained well on Tuesday and is fit to feature against the Portuguese outfit.





“[The] squad is looking good”, the Rangers boss said in a press conference.







“Borna played the majority of yesterday's session so is available for selection.”



Rangers’ form since the winter break has been patchy and it has left them ten points behind Celtic in the league table.





But Gerrard feels if his side can produce a performance and result against Braga, it will give them a massive boost of confidence.



“If we can find a performance against a team the level of Braga it will bring the confidence and belief that we need.



“Some of our best performances have been in the Europa League.”



Braga beat giants Benfica at the weekend and head to Scotland confident.

