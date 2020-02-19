I Certainly Am Seeing Spirit From My West Ham Players – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted he is seeing spirit from his players after they slipped to a 2-0 loss at Manchester City on Wednesday evening.



The Hammers headed to the Etihad Stadium deep in trouble in the Premier League and looking to cause a shock against Pep Guardiola's champions.













They fell behind on the half hour mark after Kevin De Bruyne provided an assist for Rodri to score, while the Belgian then finished off West Ham by scoring himself shortly after the hour mark.



Moyes' side struggled to even land a blow on the hosts, managing a mere six touches in the Manchester City penalty area and only registering their first shot on goal with 15 minutes left.





The West Ham boss though is pleased with what his players are giving him and insists they are showing spirit.







Moyes told his post match press conference: "I am [seeing spirit]. I certainly am. They have worked incredibly hard tonight, they have done everything they can with what we have got."



The Scot also explained the thinking behind his team not adopting a more attacking approach at the Etihad.





"I thought we were well organised defensively. The structure was to make it difficult for Man City.



"There will be very few teams come here and be open. We done a decent job, not good enough to get points but there were bits of it that were good", Moyes added.



West Ham are next in action away at Liverpool.

