26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/02/2020 - 16:26 GMT

Inter Still Tracking Olivier Giroud

 




Inter are continuing to monitor Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud with a view to signing him in the summer transfer window.

Giroud wanted to leave Chelsea in the winter window and his agent held talks with Inter, even agreeing on personal terms with the Serie A giants on the player’s behalf.  


 



The Frenchman even rejected offers to move to other clubs in the Premier League in favour of waiting for Inter, but the Nerazzurri backed out of a deal towards the end of January.

Inter’s plans changed and they no longer wanted to sign a striker in the January transfer window.
 


But Giroud continues to be on their radar and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are keeping tabs on him with a view to a summer move.



Inter are expected to be in the market for a striker at the end of the season and the Chelsea man is one of the players the club are tracking.

They are also eyeing a move for Napoli’s Dries Mertens, who is out of contract in the summer.
 


Giroud will be a free agent at the end of the season but it remains to be seen if Inter are still an attractive prospect for him.
 