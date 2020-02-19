Jan Vertonghen Linked With Summer Move To Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is set to be offered to Serie A giants Inter and other European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.



Vertonghen is out of contract in the summer and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with Tottenham with only a few months left before he becomes a free agent.













The Belgian is keen on continuing at Tottenham, but his agent is preparing for his client’s departure at the end of the season.



The defender’s agent is set to hold talks with several clubs over the next few months to assess the interest in Vertonghen ahead of the summer.





And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Inter are one of the clubs who are expected to entertain Vertonghen’s agent.







His agent is likely to offer the Belgian to the Serie A giants to see whether they are prepared to bite.



Inter have signed a number of players from the Premier League under Antonio Conte since last summer.





And it remains to be seen whether Vertonghen becomes the next Premier League star to move to the San Siro.

