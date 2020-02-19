Knew Liverpool Would Continue To Challenge For Trophies – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists he knew the Reds were going to continue to challenge for trophies when he decided to move away in search of regular playing time.



The Belgium international joined Premier League giants Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2013 and had a six-year association with the Reds.













Mignolet decided to bring his spell with the Merseyside-based club to an end last summer, signing a five-year contract with Club Brugge in Belgium.



Since the 31-year-old's exit, Liverpool have gone on to win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, while also being on course to win the Premier League.





However, Mignolet has revealed that he has no regrets about leaving the Reds and insisted he knew they were going to continue to challenge for trophies, before pointing out a desire to play regular football ass the reason for his departure.







"No, of course [I don’t regret leaving] because I very well knew that before I left that Liverpool were going to play a great season and would be challenging for titles, both domestically and in Europe", Mignolet told a press conference.



"But I have said loads of times that I want to be playing week in week out and I have got the chance to do that with Club Brugge now.





"So I am very pleased with that."



Mignolet will face Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United with Club Brugge in the round of 32 of the Europa League this week.

