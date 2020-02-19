Leicester City Make Approach For Liverpool Star, Reds Happy For Player To Sort Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City have made an initial transfer approach for Liverpool star Adam Lallana as the Foxes look to sign the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.



Lallana, who signed for Premier League giants Liverpool from Southampton for a fee in the region of £25m in 2014, appears to be set to leave the club in the summer.













The 31-year-old Englishman's deal with the Reds runs out this summer and as he seeks regular game time he is tipped to end his Anfield association.



The midfielder is free to hold negotiations with clubs outside England at the moment, but it is Premier League sides who are keen on securing the services of the player.





Now Leicester have made an initial transfer approach for Lallana as they look to land the former Southampton man on a free transfer in the summer.







The Foxes reportedly face competition from league rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham but are keen to fend them off to sign the Liverpool star.



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who brought the player to Liverpool in 2014, wants Lallana to know that he is a key transfer target.





It is claimed that Liverpool are happy for Lallana to look to thrash out his future, despite the season still being ongoing.

