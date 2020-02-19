Liverpool Link Makes Me Proud – Timo Werner Clear On Reds Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Timo Werner has commented on being linked with Liverpool, admitting that claimed interest from the Reds makes him hugely proud.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the RB Leipzig striker and the European champions have been linked with a move to snap him up from the Bundesliga side this summer.











And in words which will delight the Liverpool fans, Werner has admitted he rates the Reds as the best team on the planet at present.



The striker is proud to have his name linked with Liverpool, however he feels he would have to learn and grow to be able to play at Anfield.





Werner told Viasport Fotboll following RB Leipzig's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur: "Liverpool is at the moment the best team in the world and when you are linked with that team, it makes me very proud.







"In case of that it's a pleasure, but I know that [at] Liverpool play a lot of good players.



"I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."





Werner helped RB Leipzig beat Tottenham 1-0 in London on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between the two teams.



He has also been linked with several other clubs, but Liverpool look in pole position to sign him if he leaves RB Leipzig.

