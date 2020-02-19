XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 15:21 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Is Light Years Ahead of Most Coaches, Argentine Top Flight Club Boss Says

 




Lanus coach Luis Zubeldia has revealed his deep admiration for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and believes most coaches are light years away from his thinking.

Bielsa has won very little in his career as a coach and has often been described as eccentric and married to his beliefs almost to the point of obsession.  


 



But the 64-year-old has garnered a cult-like following amongst many coaches, and top managers such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have admitted his influence on their careers.

Zubeldia, a 39-year-old Argentine coach in charge of Lanus, admits that Bielsa has been the most influential person in his career and feels it is hard not to become mesmerised by the Leeds boss after seeing him work.
 


He told Argentine national news agency Telam: “Bielsa has been the most influential person for me and I think that is the case for all Argentine coaches.



“And he must be in the top ten in the world in terms of influence.

“Everyone who has seen his work, or had the chance to talk to him, or be his assistant, will tell you this.”
 


He stressed that Bielsa deserves more recognition as he feels his thinking is years ahead of his time.

“We cannot not recognise a person who has given himself to the profession to the fullest.

“Most are light years away from what he is doing in coaching because he brings together so many things, that is difficult for one person and is a matter of pride.”

Bielsa remains a cult figure at his first club Newell’s Old Boys, with the stadium named after him.
 