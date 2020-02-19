Marcelo Bielsa Is Light Years Ahead of Most Coaches, Argentine Top Flight Club Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Lanus coach Luis Zubeldia has revealed his deep admiration for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and believes most coaches are light years away from his thinking.



Bielsa has won very little in his career as a coach and has often been described as eccentric and married to his beliefs almost to the point of obsession.













But the 64-year-old has garnered a cult-like following amongst many coaches, and top managers such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have admitted his influence on their careers.



Zubeldia, a 39-year-old Argentine coach in charge of Lanus, admits that Bielsa has been the most influential person in his career and feels it is hard not to become mesmerised by the Leeds boss after seeing him work.





He told Argentine national news agency Telam: “Bielsa has been the most influential person for me and I think that is the case for all Argentine coaches.







“And he must be in the top ten in the world in terms of influence.



“Everyone who has seen his work, or had the chance to talk to him, or be his assistant, will tell you this.”





He stressed that Bielsa deserves more recognition as he feels his thinking is years ahead of his time.



“We cannot not recognise a person who has given himself to the profession to the fullest.



“Most are light years away from what he is doing in coaching because he brings together so many things, that is difficult for one person and is a matter of pride.”



Bielsa remains a cult figure at his first club Newell’s Old Boys, with the stadium named after him.

