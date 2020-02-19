Mikel Arteta Appointment Makes Sense – Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla believes the Gunners' decision to appoint ex-skipper Mikel Arteta as head coach makes sense.



The Gunners handed their former captain Arteta his first managerial job by appointing him as the head coach of the club in December.













While the Spaniard is highly rated and won plaudits working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, there have seen been question marks over Arsenal handing him his first managerial post.



However, former Gunners star Cazorla has insisted that appointing Arteta at the helm makes sense for Arsenal and believes the 37-year-old deserves the job.





Cazorla went on hail Arteta's leadership qualities and hopes to see the Arsenal boss take the club up the Premier League table.







"Arteta deserves to be the boss", Cazorla told BBC Sport.



"He was always a leader in the dressing room. It was the right decision to put him in as manager; it made sense and he has everything you need for the job.





"I hope he takes Arsenal up the table."



Arsenal have struggled for consistency this season, but thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at the weekend to return to winning ways.

