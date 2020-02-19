XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 16:22 GMT

Mikel Arteta Appointment Makes Sense – Former Arsenal Star

 




Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla believes the Gunners' decision to appoint ex-skipper Mikel Arteta as head coach makes sense.

The Gunners handed their former captain Arteta his first managerial job by appointing him as the head coach of the club in December.  


 



While the Spaniard is highly rated and won plaudits working as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, there have seen been question marks over Arsenal handing him his first managerial post.

However, former Gunners star Cazorla has insisted that appointing Arteta at the helm makes sense for Arsenal and believes the 37-year-old deserves the job.
 


Cazorla went on hail Arteta's leadership qualities and hopes to see the Arsenal boss take the club up the Premier League table.



"Arteta deserves to be the boss", Cazorla told BBC Sport.

"He was always a leader in the dressing room. It was the right decision to put him in as manager; it made sense and he has everything you need for the job.
 


"I hope he takes Arsenal up the table."

Arsenal have struggled for consistency this season, but thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at the weekend to return to winning ways.
 