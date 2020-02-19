XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 12:45 GMT

Premier League Boss Tells RB Leipzig How Tottenham Will Play Tonight

 




Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur are likely to play on the counter-attack against his former side RB Leipzig, even when playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jose Mourinho has been forced to deal with an injury crisis up front after Heung-Min Son was ruled out of action due to a fractured elbow.  


 



With no senior striker in the squad, Lucas Moura is expected to start up front for Spurs when they host Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie tonight at home.

And Hasenhuttl believes Mourinho is most likely to emphasise playing on the counter attack due to Moura’s pace, rather than focusing on having possession of the ball at home.
 


The former Leipzig coach told German daily Bild: “With Lucas Moura, Tottenham become extremely dangerous, especially in transitions.


 


“[I think] because of the loss of Harry Kane, they are more focused on counter-attack than dominating possession.”



Another reason he expects Tottenham to defend deep and depend on counter-attacks is that they do not have defenders with pace to burn and therefore they are unlikely to play a high line.
 


“Their defence has problems when it comes to defending in a high line.

“Some of the players lack pace and that is why expect them to defend more deeply even at home and wait for a counter-attack.”

Mourinho has urged the Spurs fans to back their side as they deal with an injury crisis.
 