PSG Still Reeling From Manchester United Trauma – Dortmund CEO

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has indicated his belief that Paris Saint-Germain are yet to recover from their shock elimination at the hands of Manchester United last season.



The Champions League has been the Holy Grail for PSG and they have suffered multiple heartbreaks and freak results in the competition over the last few years.













Manchester United turned around a two-goal deficit in the first leg to beat PSG at the Parc des Princes 3-1 to make it to the quarter-final of the Champions League last season.



PSG are again staring down the barrel in their last 16 tie this season as well after Dortmund beat them 2-1 at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night.





And Watzke has wasted little time to remind PSG of their Manchester United trauma and believes that Dortmund have a psychological edge over the Parisians ahead of the second leg next month.







“They have the trauma of Manchester United from last season”, the Dortmund CEO was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot.



“Their world will collapse if they are eliminated.





“I believe that we now have a psychological advantage.”



PSG also managed to lose a Champions League tie against Barcelona when they won the first leg at home 4-0 but went on to lose the second leg in Catalunya 6-1.

