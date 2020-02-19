Southampton Scout Two Players In Italian Second Tier Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





A Southampton scout ran the rule over two Serie B stars when Ascoli and Spezia played each other last Saturday.



Southampton have been ramping up their scouting across Europe and are even looking for players in the second tiers of countries such as Italy.













The club have been looking at players across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window and are finalising their plans for the end of the season.



And according to Italian outlet Seriebnews.com, the Saints had a scout present for Serie B clash between Ascoli and Spezia last weekend.





Southampton had their eyes on a player from each side at different ends of the pitch.







Ascoli’s 21-year-old striker Gianluca Scamacca was on their radar and Spezia’s 22-year-old centre-back Martin Erlic was also being watched.



Erlic finished on the winning side as Spezia beat Ascoli 3-1 and Scamacca was also on the scoresheet for Ascoli.





It remains to be seen whether either of the two players made enough of an impression to make onto Southampton’s transfer shortlist.

