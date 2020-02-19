This Will Determine Leeds United Game – Reading Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading manager Mark Bowen has talked up the need for the Royals to manage the ongoing week and believes how the side copes with it will determine their game against Leeds United on Saturday.



Having played four games in the space of eleven days, Reading have a week to prepare for their upcoming Championship game against Leeds at Elland Road.













The brief break has come as a huge relief to Bowen and co, who have played 13 games across all competitions since the turn of the year.



However, the Reading boss has now stressed the need for the club to manage the week well, with the 56-year-old keen on balancing rest and training.





Talking up the significance of balancing the two, Bowen insisted that how Reading cope with the ongoing week will determine their game against Leeds on Saturday and beyond.







"It’s important to manage this week well, balancing the rest and the work on the training ground we do", Bowen told the club's official site.



"The league is challenging which we all know, but it is how we cope this week that will determine the Leeds game and further.





"After the Leeds game, we have five games in just over two weeks, so we go right back into it. But it’s good to get that respite, both mentally and physically."



Reading brought their six-game winless run to an end with a victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and will be high on confidence going into the game against the Whites.

