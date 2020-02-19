Tottenham Scouts Watched 23-Year-Old In Action As Chelsea Linger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur scouts watched SC Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy in action against Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, while Chelsea are also keen, according to Sky Sports.



The 23-year-old Frenchman attracted the interest of Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, with West Ham and Bournemouth both having looked into signing him.













Brighton offered a £500,000 fee to Amiens in an attempt to sign the striker on a loan deal, which included an option to buy set at £14.5m.



However, Guirassy stayed at Amiens and has continued to be in impressive form in the French top flight.





Interest in the striker has not died down and Tottenham sent scouts to watch in him action against PSG on Saturday, a game in which he scored twice.







Amiens claimed a remarkable 4-4 draw against the French champions.



Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Guirassy, with Chelsea also admirers; Frank Lampard has been informed about his qualities.





It is claimed interested clubs have been informed that Amiens are prepared to sell Guirassy in the summer for a fee of £18m.

