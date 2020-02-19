XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 21:57 GMT

Tottenham Scouts Watched 23-Year-Old In Action As Chelsea Linger

 




Tottenham Hotspur scouts watched SC Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy in action against Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend, while Chelsea are also keen, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old Frenchman attracted the interest of Premier League clubs in the January transfer window, with West Ham and Bournemouth both having looked into signing him.  


 



Brighton offered a £500,000 fee to Amiens in an attempt to sign the striker on a loan deal, which included an option to buy set at £14.5m.

However, Guirassy stayed at Amiens and has continued to be in impressive form in the French top flight.
 


Interest in the striker has not died down and Tottenham sent scouts to watch in him action against PSG on Saturday, a game in which he scored twice.



Amiens claimed a remarkable 4-4 draw against the French champions.

Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Guirassy, with Chelsea also admirers; Frank Lampard has been informed about his qualities.
 


It is claimed interested clubs have been informed that Amiens are prepared to sell Guirassy in the summer for a fee of £18m.
 