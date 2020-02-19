We Can’t Rely On This To Get Promoted – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has insisted that his side cannot depend on other teams to drop off in their quest for promotion this season.



Following a poor run of form, Leeds have managed to turn a corner and it started with a fighting 1-1 draw at Brentford last week, followed with a return to winning ways against Bristol City at Elland Road last Saturday.













Phillips’ return to the team has also played a key role in Leeds turning their form around and he is expected to be a major part of their plans for the rest of the season.



Leeds have continued to remain second in the league table despite a poor run of form but Phillips stressed that they cannot continue to depend on other teams to drop off if they want to be promoted.





The Leeds star stressed that his side need to make sure that they do their part and continue to win games in order to keep their destiny in their own hands with regards to the promotion race.







“Other teams will fall against different teams, but we can’t rely on that”, the midfielder was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“We need to make sure we do our job and we will try and do that until the end of the season.





“In every game from now until the end of the season, we will try and play like we did against Brentford and we will see what happens.”



Leeds are on 59 points and are second in the league table with a three-point lead over teams outside the top two.

