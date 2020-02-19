West Ham Don’t Have Enough Heart – Former Liverpool Star On Reds’ Next Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes West Ham boss David Moyes has a big problem in that not enough of the Hammers team have the heart to battle successfully against relegation.



When Moyes took charge as the manager of the Hammers towards the end of December, replacing Manuel Pellegrini, the club were placed 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.













However, almost two months down the line, West Ham find themselves in an even worse situation, sitting 18th and still battling relegation.



With the Irons struggling to earn points and running the risk of dropping down to the Championship, McAteer has cast his eye over Liverpool's forthcoming opponents and is worried for West Ham.





What concerns the ex-Liverpool midfielder about West Ham is the lack of players who have enough heart to get the club out of the relegation zone.







"I think he's just got to find something, he's got to find a way of winning", McAteer said on LFC TV after Liverpool's game at Atletico Madrid.



"I think when you are down there and you are looking for something then mentally it's a tough place. Players hide, they don't want the ball, things don't go for you and you've got to be brave and know you are in a fight.





"You've got to fight your way out and I don't think he's got enough players who have got enough heart."



West Ham have a tough away game at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this evening, before then travelling to Liverpool on Monday night.

