19/02/2020 - 17:22 GMT

Who’s To Say Reading Cannot Shock Leeds United – Former Royals Star

 




Former Reading midfielder and manager Mick Gooding has sized up the Royals' chances against Leeds United and believes there is no reason why they cannot cause an upset.

Having brought their six-game winless run to an end with a victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Reading will be looking to build on the momentum in their next game.  


 



However, the 15th-placed Championship side are set to face a challenge with Premier League promotion contenders Leeds awaiting them on Saturday.

Reflecting on their game against Sheffield Wednesday, ex-Reading star Gooding, who is concerned about the side's threats going forward, has admitted that they won comfortably, but feels the challenge will be different when they face the Whites.
 


However, the 60-year-old will not rule out the possibility of Reading causing an upset at Elland Road on Saturday and believes there is no reason why the Royals cannot shock Marcelo Bielsa and co.



"Reading have looked defensively there or thereabouts okay but going forward has been their big problem", Gooding was quoted as saying by Get Reading.

"They were away at a poor Sheffield Wednesday side on Saturday and although you can only play what's in front of you, Reading won comfortably.
 


"It'll be different against Leeds this weekend but who's to say they can't go up there and get a win."

While Reading will be going into the game on the back of a win, Leeds will also be high on confidence, having brought their three-game winless run to an end by beating Bristol City at the weekend.
 