Celtic Beat Lazio – Former Top Flight Star Not Writing Off Bhoys

Tam McManus is positive that Celtic can make a push for the Europa League, having seen off Serie A title contenders Lazio home and away in the group stage.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are set to begin their Europa League knockout phase push by taking on FC Copenhagen in Denmark in the first leg of their last 32 tie tonight.













Having admitted that the Hoops are in the tournament with their eyes set on winning it, manager Neil Lennon will be positive of getting past the Danish side and progressing to the round of 16.



While they are backed to win the tie against Copenhagen by many, Celtic are still considered outsiders to go all the way in the competition.





However, sizing up the Bhoys' chances, ex-Hibernian man McManus has insisted that they have given themselves every chance of making a push by beating Lazio, who are just one point behind Juventus in Serie A, both home and away earlier this term.







"Lazio – flying in the Serie A. I think they are joint-top of the league with Juventus", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"Celtic beat them home and away, so I think they have got every opportunity."





As Celtic prepare for their away game against Copenhagen, McManus is positive that Neil Lennon and co are capable of scoring away from home, having scored twice in Rome against Lazio.



"Absolutely, away from home, they have been excellent", he said.



"I think Lazio, they are absolutely flying in Serie A, they just came off and beat Inter as well.



"If you can go there and score two goals in Rome, in that stadium, in that atmosphere, then you can go anywhere and score."



The second leg of Celtic's tie against Copenhagen will take place at Parkhead next week.

