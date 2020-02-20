XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/02/2020 - 12:21 GMT

Club Brugge Captain Could Miss Manchester United Clash

 




Club Brugge captain Ruud Vormer could miss his side’s big Europa League clash against Manchester United this evening.

The Belgian giants are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium tonight.  


 



Club Brugge are likely to depend heavily on getting a result at home in order to cause a shock against Manchester United in the two-legged affair.

However, they will be without their star winger Krepin Diatta, who has been ruled out of injury, and now they could be without their captain as well.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement is considering resting 31-year-old midfielder Vormer against Manchester United.



The midfielder has featured in each minute of their league campaign and has been playing regularly for his side.

There are suggestions that Club Brugge are afraid that Vormer could be run into the ground by playing him in every game.
 


Therefore, the Club Brugge coach is exploring the possibility of leaving him out against Manchester United tonight.
 