Club Brugge Captain Could Miss Manchester United Clash

Club Brugge captain Ruud Vormer could miss his side’s big Europa League clash against Manchester United this evening.



The Belgian giants are set to host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium tonight.













Club Brugge are likely to depend heavily on getting a result at home in order to cause a shock against Manchester United in the two-legged affair.



However, they will be without their star winger Krepin Diatta, who has been ruled out of injury, and now they could be without their captain as well.





According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement is considering resting 31-year-old midfielder Vormer against Manchester United.







The midfielder has featured in each minute of their league campaign and has been playing regularly for his side.



There are suggestions that Club Brugge are afraid that Vormer could be run into the ground by playing him in every game.





Therefore, the Club Brugge coach is exploring the possibility of leaving him out against Manchester United tonight.

