Former Top Flight Star Warns Alfredo Morelos On Discipline In Braga Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Tam McManus has warned Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to be wary of his suspension tightrope when the Gers play Braga in the Europa League.



Having qualified for the round of 32 of the Europa League, Scottish Premiership side Rangers will begin their knockout phase tie by hosting Braga in the first leg this evening.













With the game taking place at the Gers' home Ibrox, Steven Gerrard and co will have their eyes set on getting a win, as well as a clean sheet and big lead if possible.



Rangers will turn to Morelos, who scored six goals in the group stage of the competition, to spearhead the attack, but will be concerned about the Colombian being booked and as a result missing the second leg.





With the 23-year-old walking a suspension tightrope, former Hibernian man McManus has urged Morelos to control himself while he goes on a goal hunt at Ibrox.







"Yes, I think, obviously, Morelos is the main one", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I think the way he plays his game, he is always walking that tightrope of getting a yellow card.





"He's got to control himself obviously in that game and trying and get himself a goal."



Morelos picked up his two yellow cards in the first two games of the group stage earlier this season and his record will not be wiped clean until the quarter-final stage.

