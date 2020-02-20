I Expected This To Be Harder At Tottenham – Spurs New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Bergwijn has conceded that he expected his adaptation period at Tottenham Hotspur to be harder than it has been since his arrival.



Tottenham signed the Dutch winger from PSV Eindhoven in January and he made an instant impact with a debut goal against Manchester City earlier this month.













The Dutchman has played each minute of the three games since his arrival and has looked at home in the Tottenham line-up from the word go.



He revealed that he has been receiving a massive amount of help from the team and the manager Jose Mourinho since his arrival and the Dutch-speaking contingent have made his adaptation easier.





In fact, he feels it has been a lot easier for him to get used to his new team and he expected it to be much harder.







Bergwijn told Dutch broadcaster Veronica: “I get a lot of confidence from the boys and the coach.



“I am very well taken care of. There are some boys who speak Dutch such as Toby [Alderweireld] and Jan [Vertonghen].





“It is actually not difficult to adapt, I expected it to be harder.



“Everyone helps me a lot and the Dutch-speaking boys lend a helping hand.”



With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son injured, the Dutchman is expected to play a lot more than he would have been expected to in his first few months at Tottenham.

