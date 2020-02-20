XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/02/2020 - 13:30 GMT

I Expected This To Be Harder At Tottenham – Spurs New Boy

 




Steven Bergwijn has conceded that he expected his adaptation period at Tottenham Hotspur to be harder than it has been since his arrival.

Tottenham signed the Dutch winger from PSV Eindhoven in January and he made an instant impact with a debut goal against Manchester City earlier this month.  


 



The Dutchman has played each minute of the three games since his arrival and has looked at home in the Tottenham line-up from the word go.

He revealed that he has been receiving a massive amount of help from the team and the manager Jose Mourinho since his arrival and the Dutch-speaking contingent have made his adaptation easier.
 


In fact, he feels it has been a lot easier for him to get used to his new team and he expected it to be much harder.



Bergwijn told Dutch broadcaster Veronica: “I get a lot of confidence from the boys and the coach.

“I am very well taken care of. There are some boys who speak Dutch such as Toby [Alderweireld] and Jan [Vertonghen].
 


“It is actually not difficult to adapt, I expected it to be harder.

“Everyone helps me a lot and the Dutch-speaking boys lend a helping hand.”

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son injured, the Dutchman is expected to play a lot more than he would have been expected to in his first few months at Tottenham.
 