I Miss Newcastle United – Salomon Rondon

Follow @insidefutbol





Salomon Rondon has insisted that he would have definitely stayed at Newcastle United if they had wanted to keep him at the club.



Rondon spent a season at Newcastle on loan but the Magpies showed little enthusiasm to sign him from West Brom on a permanent deal last summer.













The striker did manage to build a real connection with the club and the fans during his one season at Newcastle and he conceded that he misses the Magpies and if it was up to him he would still be at St. James’ Park.



“Yes [I miss Newcastle United]. A lot”, the former Magpie told The Athletic.





“If I could turn back time, I would do it 100 per cent, I would be there.”







The striker stressed that the decision to leave or stay at Newcastle was not his to make last summer.



Rondon insisted that if the club had spoken to him and wanted him to stay, he would definitely be still playing for Newcastle.





“It’s about decisions and it wasn’t my decisions”, he said.



“If Newcastle had offered me a deal, if they’d said ‘Do you want to stay here?’, then of course I would have stayed.”



The striker moved to China last summer when he joined his former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez at Dalian Professional.

