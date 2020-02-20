I Put In Mental and Physical Effort – Tottenham Star On Injury Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted that he put in a lot of effort both mentally and physically to get back on the pitch following his injury layoff.



The Frenchman was out for more than three months due to a shoulder injury and only recently returned to action for Tottenham following a lengthy injury layoff.













The Spurs captain was at his best as he kept RB Leipzig at bay on Wednesday night and his performance played a major part in the German side not scoring more than just a 1-0 win over Tottenham.



Lloris was adjudicated the man of the match for his showing and he admits that it has been a long hard road back for him from his injury.





He stressed that he had to work hard, both mentally and physically, to make sure that he returned to the pitch at somewhere close to his best.







“I feel good”, the shot-stopper told French radio station RMC.



“Staying three-and-a-half months without any games is not easy to manage, but I made the mental and physical effort to get to a good level.





“Every game is going to be a fight.”



Tottenham are still in the Champions League last 16 tie largely down to Lloris’ heroics and they will want a similar performance from the Frenchman in the second leg at Leipzig.

