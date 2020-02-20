I Think Crystal Palace v Newcastle Has This Written All Over It – Magpies Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star John Anderson has predicted the Magpies' weekend game against Crystal Palace could be set to end as a bore draw.



Mid-table clubs Newcastle and Crystal Palace will have their eyes set on earning the three points and moving further away from the relegation zone when they lock horns at Selhurst Park on Saturday.













While the two sides are currently out of the relegation zone, one thing that concerns them both is goalscoring, with the Eagles having the worst record in the league and Magpies having the joined second-worst record.



As two of the teams with the worst goalscoring records in the league prepare to go head to head, former Newcastle star Anderson feels the goalscoring woes make the game interesting.





However, the 60-year-old expects the game to end in a stalemate just like it did at Selhurst Park last season.







"[It is going to get edgy] especially when clubs below you start picking points up and whatnot", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's podcast.



"The game at the weekend is an interesting one for me, it really is, because we are playing a side that have scored 23 goals, we have scored 24 goals. Goals are really, really hard to come by.





"I remember the game there last year, it was awful, 0-0 and you have just got the feeling that this has got 0-0 written all over it again as well."



Placed 13th and 14th in the table, the Magpies and Eagles are just seven points and six points above 18th-placed West Ham, respectively.

