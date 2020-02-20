I Want To Highlight Him – RB Leipzig Coach On Chelsea Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has highlighted the performance of Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu in his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.



Ampadu has had to work hard to get into the Leipzig team this term since joining the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer.













His appearance against Tottenham was only his seventh for Leipzig in the current campaign, but the young defender shone as he kept Tottenham’s depleted attack in check.



Nagelsmann, who has taken some time to be convinced about the Welshman, believes the young defender played well and put in a solid performance.





He believes Ampadu deserves special praise over the other senior defenders, who have been playing well consistently.







“Ethan had an excellent game, which was not so easy in his situation”, Nagelsmann was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport Buzzer.



“He performed in the game appropriately.





“I want to highlight him because Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg have been doing well for weeks.”



Ampadu will hope that his showing against Tottenham will earn him more opportunities to start during the rest of his loan spell at Leipzig.



It remains to be seen whether he features against Tottenham in the return leg in Germany.

