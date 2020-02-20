I’m Important Part of Crystal Palace – Max Meyer

Crystal Palace star Max Meyer has played down differences with manager Roy Hodgson and insists that he remains an important part of the Eagles squad.
Meyer joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Schalke in 2018, however has yet to make a big impact at Selhurst Park.
The German has struggled to earn more opportunities in the starting eleven and there are suggestions that Hodgson is not a big fan of him.
But Meyer has played down the speculation and insisted that he is happy at the club where he feels the support of his team-mates and the Crystal Palace supporters.
He conceded that he is not a regular in the team, but stressed that he remains a key part of the squad as if that was not the case, he would have been told to find a new club.
Asked about his relationship with Hodgson, Meyer told German broadcaster Sport1: “It is in the German media, and I am not interested.
“Everything changes in football every day, but I am totally solid at the club, and I have been well-received by the fans and the team.
“Of course, I haven’t played every game, but I am an important part of the club. If that was not the case, those responsible would have said long ago that I should leave.”
Meyer will hope to get more opportunities in the second half of the season as he tries to make an impact at Crystal Palace.