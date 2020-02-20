I’m Not Convinced About This With Celtic – Former Bhoy Expresses Concern

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough is concerned about the Hoops' defensive line as Neil Lennon and co prepare for their Europa League tie against FC Copenhagen.



Scottish Premiership giants Celtic return to European football action tonight, with Danish side Copenhagen set to host them in the first leg of the round of 32 of the competition.













The Bhoys are currently inred hot form, winning each of their nine games across all competitions since the turn of the year, and have been backed by many to win the tie and go through to the round of 16.



However, one thing that concerns former Celtic goalkeeper Rough going into the game in Copenhagen is the side's defensive line, which he feels has been changed a lot.





Pointing out how the defence is not put under much pressure in Scotland, Rough has expressed his worry over the back four ahead of the match against Copenhagen, but expects Celtic to get a draw there.







"Away from home, I'm still not convinced with the Celtic back four", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"It's getting changed too much just now. Full-backs and centre-backs getting chopped and changed.





"They don't come under pressure very much in our league and that's my doubt.



"I think they are good enough to go there and get a draw. If they get a win even better but I think it's a draw. For me, 1-1."



In the nine games they have played this year, Celtic have kept clean sheets in five of them and it remains to be seen how they fare in the knockout phase of the Europa League.

