Inter Prepared To Offer Players In Deal For Liverpool Target Marash Kumbulla

Inter are prepared to offer players to Hellas Verona as part of a deal to win the race for Liverpool linked defender Marash Kumbulla.



The 20-year-old centre-back has piqued the interest of several clubs in Italy and Europe through his performances this season.













The young defender is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in Italy, with Napoli and Juventus keen on snaring him away from Hellas Verona in the summer transfer window.



Kumbulla has also been attracting interest from England with Liverpool having joined Manchester City and Manchester United in tracking Kumbulla.





Inter are also keen on Kumbulla and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are prepared to offer players to Hellas Verona as part of a deal to sign the defender.







Hellas Verona are looking at a fee upwards of €30m for Kumbulla and Inter are keen to bring that price down.



The Nerazzurri are prepared to put on Federico Dimarco and Eddie Salcedo on the table in order to convince Hellas Verona to sell the young defender to them.

