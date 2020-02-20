It Bothered Me – Former Atletico Madrid Star On Side Being Written Off Against Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Gabi has admitted the way Los Rojiblancos were written off by some ahead of the first leg of their Champions League tie against Liverpool bothered him.



Liverpool came into the Champions League last 16 tie as favourites to take care of business against Atletico Madrid and progress to the next round of the competition.













But Atletico Madrid turned the tables around with a dogged display in the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano and managed to beat Liverpool 1-0.



The Reds are still being backed to do the job at Anfield, but Atletico Madrid will go to Merseyside next month with many this time not counting them out.





Gabi indicated that he was not happy with the disrespect shown towards Atletico Madrid ahead of the first leg as if Liverpool were taking on some team from the backwaters of Spain.







The defensive midfielder told SER's El Larguero when asked whether Atletico Madrid were underestimated: “Yes, and it bothers me.



“It seemed that Liverpool were going to play against Puerta Bonita, with all due respect.”

