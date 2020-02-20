Jesse Lingard Plays – Manchester United Team vs Club Brugge Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Club Brugge vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Manchester United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Club Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer masterminded an impressive win away at top four rivals Chelsea earlier this week and is now looking to move his team forward in the Europa League.













Solskjaer will want Manchester United to make sure they are heading into the second leg at Old Trafford in a strong position to go through, especially with the carrot of Champions League football through winning the Europa League.



The Red Devils' opponents Club Brugge warmed up for the tie by beating Waasland-Beveren 2-1 in Belgian top flight action at the weekend.





Solskjaer picks Sergio Romero in goal, while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are both part of the backline. Nemanja Matic starts, as does Andreas Pereira. Jesse Lingard is given the vote to play, along with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.







The Norwegian tactician has options to change things from the bench if needed, including Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes.





Manchester United Team vs Club Brugge



Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Pereira, Matic, Lingard, Mata, Martial



Substitutes: De Gea, Bailly, Fred, Fernandes, James, Ighalo, Wan-Bissaka

