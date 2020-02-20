Joe Aribo On Bench – Rangers Team vs Braga Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Sporting Braga

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to welcome Portuguese side Braga to Ibrox this evening for the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.



Steven Gerrard's side have toiled since returning from their winter break and now face a mountain to climb to catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, something which has made progress in the Europa League even more important.













Rangers must make do without midfielder Ryan Jack, who is suspended for tonight's game, while Filip Helander and Jermain Defoe remain out due to injury.



The Gers are facing a side that beat Benfica at the Estadio da Luz at the weekend and have headed to Scotland full of confidence.





Allan McGregor lines up in goal for Rangers this evening, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Gerrard goes with Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson in central defence, with Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara in midfield. Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.







Gerrard has options to influence the game from the bench if needed, including Florian Kamberi and Joe Aribo.





Rangers Team vs Braga



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Aribo, Barker, Stewart, Kamberi

