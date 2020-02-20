XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



20/02/2020 - 12:58 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa With Warm Words For Illan Meslier

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Illan Meslier has lived up to his expectations since he joined the club.

The teenage goalkeeper joined Leeds on loan last summer, with the Whites reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.  


 



The 19-year-old has played just once, in the FA Cup against Arsenal this season, and is yet to make his debut in the Championship.

But he is expected to take his place between the sticks if Kiko Casilla is handed a ban by the FA for racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko earlier in the season; Casilla denies the charge.
 


There are legitimate fears about Meslier’s ability to withstand the pressure of a promotion race in the business end of the season, but teenager has Bielsa’s confidence.



The Leeds boss stressed that the goalkeeper has only improved since joining and has been living up to the club’s expectations.

Bielsa said in a press conference: “Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play.
 


“In this situation or in others.

"When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations.”

Meslier impressed against Arsenal but it remains to be seen whether he can keep his head if he is called upon by Leeds in the heat of a promotion race.
 