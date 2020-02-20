Marcelo Bielsa With Warm Words For Illan Meslier

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Illan Meslier has lived up to his expectations since he joined the club.



The teenage goalkeeper joined Leeds on loan last summer, with the Whites reserving an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.













The 19-year-old has played just once, in the FA Cup against Arsenal this season, and is yet to make his debut in the Championship.



But he is expected to take his place between the sticks if Kiko Casilla is handed a ban by the FA for racially abusing Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko earlier in the season; Casilla denies the charge.





There are legitimate fears about Meslier’s ability to withstand the pressure of a promotion race in the business end of the season, but teenager has Bielsa’s confidence.







The Leeds boss stressed that the goalkeeper has only improved since joining and has been living up to the club’s expectations.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play.





“In this situation or in others.



"When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations.”



Meslier impressed against Arsenal but it remains to be seen whether he can keep his head if he is called upon by Leeds in the heat of a promotion race.

