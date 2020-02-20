Mikel Arteta Reign Very Promising – Arsenal Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie believes Mikel Arteta has shown positive signs at the start of his managerial career at the Emirates.



Arsenal sacked Unai Emery following a poor start to the season and brought in their former player Arteta for his first foray into management.













The Gunners are tenth in the league table at the moment and despite a few poor results and hiccups, the mood around the Spaniard’s Arsenal side is much more positive compared to Emery’s last days.



The 37-year-old midfielder and Van Persie were team-mates at Arsenal for one season and the former striker admits that the midfielder was a model professional.





And he also believes the early signs at Arsenal suggest that the Spaniard will turn out to be a top manager as well.







Responding to a query on Twitter, the former striker wrote: “Played with him for one year. Very good player and professional.



“Luckily he realised straight away that he had to pass all the balls to me, that's what I call a great player.





“First signs as a manager looks very promising!”



Arteta’s Arsenal won 1-0 at Olympiacos on Thursday night in the Europa League thanks to a late goal from Alexandre Lacazette.

