No Pressure On Us At Anfield – West Ham United Star

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen insists there will be no pressure on the Hammers when they face Liverpool at Anfield and is hopeful of using that to their advantage on Monday.



Having signed for West Ham in January, Bowen made his debut for David Moyes' side in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, coming on as a late substitute.













While the 23-year-old was not about to turn the tables for West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, he will be looking to make an impact in their upcoming games, with next up a trip to Anfield.



Bowen believes the pressure will not be on West Ham when they visit Liverpool in their upcoming game as he feels they are not expected to win at Anfield, and is hopeful of using it to their advantage.





The former Hull City player is also positive that West Ham can pick up points in their upcoming run of games and drift away from the relegation zone.







“There is a tough run of games but the pressure is not on us at Anfield as no one expects us to get anything from the game", Bowen told West Ham TV.



"So we can use that to our advantage before going into the final run when we play a lot of teams in the bottom half.





"And we expect to pick up points and get ourselves out of this position.”



West Ham currently sit 18th in the league table with 24 points from 26 games.

