26 October 2019

06 August 2019

20/02/2020 - 21:38 GMT

Not Made Progress He Would Have Wanted – Newcastle Legend On Magpies Star

 




Newcastle United legend John Anderson feels Magpies youngster Elias Sorensen has not made the level of progress that he would have wished for this season.

A chunk of the Newcastle fanbase expected the Danish centre-forward to be the next big thing to come out of the Magpies academy when he scored 16 goals from 24 appearances across all competitions for the Under-23s side.  


 



In an attempt to boost Sorensen's development, he was sent on a short-term loan to Blackpool, but had a disappointing spell as he returned with just 32 minutes of League One playing time.

The 20-year-old's loan spell at Carlisle United this term was not a success either, with him having made just eight League Two appearances, and the frustration was evident when he was sent off against Sunderland Under-23s last week, according to Anderson.
 


The Newcastle legend is aware that the youngster has been having a frustrating season and believes he would have hoped for more.



"No, [Sorensen hasn’t made as much progress as he or anybody would have wanted]", Anderson said on BBC Newcastle's podcast.

"Had a great year last year no doubt about it. Scored an awful lot of goals at Under-23 level.
 


"It's been a frustrating season for him this season. Obviously gone out on loan to Carlisle and hardly kicked a ball for them if I'm perfectly honest, never really got a string of games or a run of games in their first team.

"Had a spell at Blackpool as well last season, didn't really get a string of games there either.

"And then he comes back, he plays in the derby against Sunderland, they win 2-0 and he gets himself sent off in added-on time."

Sorensen has scored one goal and provided one assist for Newcastle Under-23s in the league since returning from Carlisle.
 