Our Job Has A Rule – Marcelo Bielsa On Handling Emotion of Leeds’ Promotion Push

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is aware of the Whites' fans desire to see the club earn promotion, but has stressed the need for him to stay professional and focus on one game at a time.



Having narrowly missed out on promotion last season, the Yorkshire-based club and their fans are hopeful of going one step further this time around.













While Leeds got off to a great start, taking a double-digit lead above the third place, their recent poor run of form has seen clubs behind them catch up, leading many to fear a repetition of last term's heartbreak.



As emotions run high among the fans, Leeds boss Bielsa has talked up the need for him to take emotion out and focus on the task at hand.





While he is aware of the fans' desire to earn promotion, the Argentine tactician stressed that he has to take one game at a time and set his eyes on winning them.







"What I can realise is the wish of the people of Leeds, the desire", Bielsa told a press conference.



"I cannot feel that in the rest of the country, I don't know how to feel that.





"Our job has a rule that is common for every situation, we have to win the next match.



"Every match deserves one phrase that is well known in our job that is we have to win."



Leeds are set to host Reading at Elland Road in the league on Saturday as they look to record back to back victories in the Championship.

