26 October 2019

06 August 2019

20/02/2020 - 13:20 GMT

RB Leipzig Coach Warns Timo Werner Over Liverpool Move

 




Julien Nagelsmann has insisted that Timo Werner would be better served by staying at RB Leipzig rather than joining Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool are in pole position to sign the German striker at the end of the season and his €60m release clause makes it easier for the Reds to take him to Anfield in the summer.  


 



Jurgen Klopp is a firm fan of Werner and the striker has admitted he views the Reds as the best team in world football.

But Nagelsmann warned Werner that he would not enjoy the same status at Liverpool as he does at Leipzig, at least in the first few seasons.
 


He indicated that the Reds would not defend Werner as vociferously as Leipzig do if he goes through a tough time at Anfield.



“It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig”, Nagelsmann told German magazine Sport Bild when asked about the rumours.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.
 


“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

Liverpool have until the end of April if they want to trigger the release clause in Werner’s contract.
 