Scottish Football Not Strong But Celtic Have Edge – Former Denmark International

Former Denmark international Morten Bruun believes Celtic have a slight edge over FC Copenhagen in their Europa League last 32 tie.



Copenhagen will host the Scottish champions in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at Telia Parken tonight.













With the second leg being at Parkhead and many are terming Celtic the favourites to edge out Copenhagen over two legs and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.



Bruun has insisted that Copenhagen are in with a chance against Celtic as Scottish football is not of the highest level.





But he also stressed that Celtic are the favourites and have a slight edge over Copenhagen over the two legs.







The former Denmark international told Eurosport Denmark: “They [Copenhagen] are definitely in with a chance. Absolutely.



“Scottish football is not strong either, but Celtic are my favourites.





“If I had to put percentages on them, I would say 40/60, which is 40 to Copenhagen.”



Celtic topped their Europa League group and even beat Serie A giants Lazio twice, home and away.



Copenhagen limped into the last 32 after finishing second in their group and scoring just five times over six games.

