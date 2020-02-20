Sunderland Fans Have Responded To This – Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson believes that the Black Cats fans have responded to the effort they have seen the players putting in on the pitch in the hunt for promotion.



A string of impressive performances of late have helped pull Sunderland up to fifth spot in League One, just one point behind fourth-placed Peterborough United, who have played two more games than the Black Cats.













Parkinson, who has noted the fierce fan support and thinks it is a result of the players' efforts, is keen for Sunderland to stay the course with their improved form.



"The supporters have responded to the effort they have seen out on the pitch", Parkinson said at a press conference.





"When they see that there are a group of players who are honest and committed, they will stay right behind us.







"We have got to believe we can get there. Our recent run suggests we can.



"Now it is up to us to be as good as anybody else in the pack between now and the end of the season. We have to maintain our standards – that has to be the aim."





Parkinson admits he is keen to make sure that Sunderland keep to the highest standards in the coming months as he appreciates many of their promotion rivals are in good form.



"There can be no drop in standards in training or on a matchday. Everyone in and around the top six are on good runs, but we have got to concentrate on ourselves.



"We had a good week last week, we have trained well so far and now we have got to take that into Saturday’s game."



Sunderland have won three League One games on the bounce, with their latest success coming away at Oxford United.

