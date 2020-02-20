This Is Marcel Brands’ Great Quality – Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti believes Everton director of football Marcel Brands’ ability to judge the character of a potential recruit for the club is a brilliant quality.



Brands joined Everton as the club’s director of football in 2018 and played a key role in bringing former Toffees boss Marco Silva to Goodison Park.













The Dutchman has spent big money in transfer windows at Everton and his record has been criticised by some, but Ancelotti believes the 57-year-old has been a massive influence at the club.



He respects Brands’ football knowledge and the Everton boss is happy to have a progressive working relationship with the club’s director of football.





“My first impression of Marcel was good, he has a lot of knowledge about football and about players, so he is a pleasure to work with”, Ancelotti told the club’s official site.







“We meet each other every day, every day we are here, together, to try to work and to try to improve the squad.



“I think it is important for the club to have a good technical director and everyone uses their personal character to have a relationship with other people.”





While Brands’ recruitment at Everton has been criticised by some supporters, Ancelotti believes the Dutchman has the great quality of trying to know everything about a player before signing him.



He feels it is important that the Dutchman goes beyond judging just the quality of the player before signing him.



“The fact he wants to know everything about the players, I think is good because everyone can see the technical ability of a player but it is difficult to know the real character of the player.



“This is one of the most important parts when you recruit a player. The fact Marcel has this kind of ability is important for the club.”

