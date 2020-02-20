This Is Where Pablo Hernandez Has Most Impact – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa insists Whites star Pablo Hernandez is most effective in the playmaker role and feels he can make an impact all over the pitch playing in the position.



The former Swansea man largely occupied a role on the right wing for Championship club Leeds earlier this season but has been deployed as a playmaker recently.













Giving insight into his decision to move the 34-year-old to the centre of the pitch, Leeds boss Bielsa has insisted that Hernandez is more effective as a playmaker.



The Argentine tactician believes the Spaniard can orchestrate the game and pull the strings, as Leeds try and build an attack, by occupying a more central role.





Bielsa went on to point out that Hernandez's influence is restricted when he is played on the wing and is positive that he can extract the most out of the ex-Valencia star when he is played as a playmaker.







"I prefer him to play as a playmaker than right winger", Bielsa told a press conference.



"I think that the demand to play on the right is different to when you play in the middle.





"And today Pablo, he has more impact as playmaker than as a winger.



"He is a player who makes play for his team-mates. He lets them in good condition to have good offensive play.



"When he plays in the right side this impact is just on the right side. When he plays as a playmaker, he has impact on all the pitch.



"Playing in the middle and centre is the same as every part of the pitch because you are close to everywhere on the pitch and in condition to receive any ball, because he is close to the ball when it is in front of him or behind him, and that is important because what he does best is move the ball."



Hernandez has scored four goals and provided four assists from his 24 league appearances so far this term.

