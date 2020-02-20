We Don’t Need Much Motivation Against Celtic – Kilmarnock Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer insists Killie do not need much motivation against Celtic as they know they are locking horns with one of the best clubs in the world.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic will return to league action following their Europa League draw at FC Copenhagen by hosting Kilmarnock on Sunday.













While the Hoops have won each of their league games since the turn of the year, Killie come into the game on the back of two defeats, including the cup game against Aberdeen.



Looking ahead to the game at Celtic Park, Kilmarnock manager Dyer has stressed the need for his side to rest well before they return to work on the training pitch.





Dyer, who is hopeful of taking the club to a top six finish, went on to insist that Kilmarnock do not need extra motivation to face off against Celtic as they clearly know they are standing up to one of the best clubs in the world in what will be like a cup final for them.







"Well, rest. They have had a tough night tonight. They rest", Dyer told Killie TV post match.



"They still have to come in and train and do what they have to because we have to prepare ourself for Sunday, but rest is important as well.





"The motivation is they are going against the best side in the country, one of the best clubs in the world, so they don't need much motivation in that, they just got to dust themselves down and go again.



"It's important, we want to pick up as much points between now and the cut off to try and get in that top six and we got to do whatever it takes.



"If we play like this tonight, then we will be alright. We have got some big games coming up, not just the Celtic game but there are some big games.



"Every game now has got to be our cup final because we want to get in that top six."



While Kilmarnock have lost their last two games, their last win saw them beating title challengers Rangers and Dyer will be hopeful of causing another upset on Sunday.

