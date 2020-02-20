Won’t Rule Anything Out – Crystal Palace Star On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer has not ruled out leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the season, but insists he is enjoying the Premier League at the moment.



The German has struggled to cement his place in the starting eleven since joining Crystal Palace on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2018.













There are suggestions Meyer is not Roy Hodgson’s cup of the tea and there are suggestions he could be sold at the end of the season.



The 24-year-old stressed that he is happy at Crystal Palace at the moment, but insisted that he is not ready to rule out a transfer at the end of the season.





But he is enjoying playing in the Premier League and Meyer wants to focus on his performances, insisting that he is yet to think about leaving Selhurst Park.







The midfielder told German broadcaster Sport1 when asked whether he is considering a return to Bundesliga: “I still have a contract for a year-and-a-half and I will definitely play at Crystal Palace until the summer.



“I feel really comfortable but I can’t and won’t rule out anything. Of course, the Bundesliga can be an issue again.





“The focus is currently on England, the Premier League is too much fun.



“I am not thinking of saying goodbye now.”



Meyer has made 51 appearances for Crystal Palace and has two goals to his name.

