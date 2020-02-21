Braga Result Will Give Our Younger Players Big Confidence – Rangers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes the Gers' result against Braga should work as a confidence-booster for some of the young players in the squad.



The Glasgow giants produced an astonishing comeback on Thursday night when they came back from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox in a Europa League clash.













Conceding the two away goals makes it tricky for Rangers to qualify for the last 16, but they will take heart from their performance when they looked down and out in the tie.



McAllister feels some of the senior players have done well to step up in recent games, but he pointed out that the Rangers squad have a number of young players.





He believes some of them are still getting used to the pressure of being a Rangers player and feels the result on Thursday night will be a massive boost for their confidence.







The Rangers assistant boss said in a press conference: “I think maybe a little bit of confidence comes into play.



“A few experience players have stood up in recent times, but we have a lot of young players and this is the first time they have been asked these sort of questions, in front of a very expectant crowd.





“The pressure of being a Rangers players, a draw or two draws is a crisis, but there are things we all had before.



“And being a Rangers players, it is something you have to deal with and this sort of result should boost their confidence.”



Rangers will look to get their focus back on the league when they take a trip to St. Johnstone on Sunday.

