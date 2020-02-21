Clear Penalty And Red Card – Club Brugge Unhappy With Decision In Manchester United Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has insisted that his side should have had a penalty in the first half against Manchester United in their Europa League clash on Thursday evening.



Manchester United managed to earn a 1-1 draw after they allowed Club Brugge to take the lead at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the first half.













The Premier League giants will take an away goal to Old Trafford for the second leg, but Clement believes his Club Brugge team could have got more from the game at home.



He is particularly aggrieved about not getting a penalty for a foul from Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who Clement believes should have been sent off for his transgression.





The Club Brugge coach believes his side needed everything to go in their way if they were to beat Manchester United.







“It was a clear penalty when you look at the images”, Clement was quoted as saying by Voetbal Primeur.



“In Belgium, it is always a red card if you have a go at someone with two feet forward.





“That is not the case today and it is true now. If you want to win against Manchester United, then everything has to go your way.”



He is proud of the performance his side put in against the Red Devils but he admits that Manchester United got the result they would have preferred.



“I am proud of the players and the fans. It was a great evening. I am happy with our youngsters today.



“Only this is a better result for Manchester United, than us.”

