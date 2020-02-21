David Moyes Can See We’re Giving Everything – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United new boy Jarrod Bowen feels that boss David Moyes knows the players are giving 100 per cent on the pitch, despite a display which was criticised by some as lacklustre at the Etihad Stadium in midweek.



The troubles continued to grow for the Hammers after their third loss in five matches as Manchester City beat them 2-0 in a rearranged mid-week fixture on Wednesday night.













Moyes defended his team's work rate during the fixture, as they struggled to land a blow on the champions, and Bowen acknowledged the manager's words and feels he knows that the players are putting a shift in.



“The work-rate was there but, at the end of the day, it’s Man City and they’re a very good side", Bowen told his club's official site.





“I think the gaffer was saying after the game as he couldn’t fault the work-rate as everyone puts in 100 per cent in each game and he can see that.







"It’s just the quality to win football games now and those fine margins that when chances come, we’ve got to take them and be more ruthless.



"And when we play against those teams around us, we’ve got to be picking up three points against them.”





West Ham will be playing their next game against leaders Liverpool on Monday night, while their final fixture in February comes at home against Southampton.



The Hammers are due to also meet Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea over the course of their next six league games.



