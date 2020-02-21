Despite Injuries, Tottenham Remain Threat – Frank Lampard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have enough in their squad to replace their injured stars.



Tottenham are without a senior striker in their squad following injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, and Jose Mourinho has already highlighted the issue.













Their lack of strikers came to the fore against RB Leipzig in midweek, but Lampard indicated that it is not as big of a problem as it has been made out to be.



The Chelsea manager stressed that there are players in the Tottenham squad who can easily fill in for Kane and Son and Spurs very much remain a threat up front.





Lampard also pointed out that it will not be easy for Chelsea as the Premier League clash between the two teams will have the usual London derby intensity.







Asked if it is the best time to play Tottenham, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “No, I don’t think so.



“Kane and Son are a miss, but they are in good form.





“They have players who can fill in. They have players with quality and they are a threat.



“It’s a London derby.”



Chelsea are fourth in the league table but are battling bad form with only four wins in their last 14 Premier League games.

